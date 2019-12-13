Governor's week of visits from Russia ends with meeting of President of Belarus with head of Bryansk Region

Alexander Lukashenko and Alexander Bogomaz discussed joint projects, as well as the work of the VII Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia, which ended in our capital the day before. Minsk's policy in relation to the regions of its neighbor aims at friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. Close economic cooperation with Moscow is now one of the key tasks.



Bryansk Region is one of the key partners of Russia for Belarus. We send food products, construction and agricultural equipment there. Our country is ready to help with the construction of various facilities. Our country's package of proposals and Russia's interest in many regions are similar, which once again reflects the leaders' intention to work for the common economy.



This meeting also has a large-scale message. After all, this is the sixth meeting with the governor from Russia in just a week.



In addition, the Forum of Regions is an exampl of the very economic restart that Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin have agreed on recently in Sochi. The mutual benefit from cooperation is the main task. And this should have a tangible positive effect.



