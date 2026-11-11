“Happiness Cannot Be Built on a Neighbour’s Grievance”: Lukashenko’s Message to Poland

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Poland on their National Independence Day on behalf of his fellow citizens and himself personally, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

“In today’s conditions of substantial challenges in Europe, relations between Belarus and Poland have, unfortunately, become significantly more complicated, which has become a test of strength for us,” the congratulatory message says. “I am convinced that these circumstances cannot be overcome through exchanges of bans and sanctions, fences and walls. We have different positions on a number of issues — this has been the case and will remain so. The question is whether we will be able to approach this situation with understanding and a focus on dialogue, without confrontation and accusations.”

Belarus is ready for and aspires to such a mutual approach, the Head of State noted. “We are firmly convinced that one cannot build one’s happiness on the grievance of one’s neighbour. Only by restoring genuine respect and trust can we cope with any difficulties, return to the constructive development of communication, and revive successful cooperation for our common benefit and the future of our descendants,” the President emphasised.

Alexander Lukashenko wished the residents of Poland peace, harmony, stability and prosperity.