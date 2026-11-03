"He's Keeping the World from World War III" – Lukashenko on Trump's Actions

At the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated that Donald Trump, with his actions, albeit contradictory, is keeping the world from a third world war, BelTA reports.

"It's not for nothing that I talk so often about the Americans here. Although they're not in our region, much depends on them. President Trump's policies polarize the world and, let's face it, provoke justified criticism," the head of state said. "But Trump, with his actions, albeit contradictory, is essentially keeping the world from a third world war, which could ignite in a nuclear format. And there's no escape from this beyond the ocean."

"Just for preventing the Europeans from unleashing a nuclear conflict, Trump should be given the Peace Prize," Alexander Lukashenko stated. "He's truly keeping Mother Europe from a third world war, which could end in a nuclear conflict."