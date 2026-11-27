President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has set off on a visit to states of the Persian Gulf and Southeast Asia. Talks with the leadership of these countries and participation in international events are planned.

Belarus’s links with the East are growing stronger year by year. The country is presenting itself as a reliable partner in the European region. Consequently, the conversation invariably turns to cooperation, investment and the creation of new high-tech production facilities. This serves as a driver both for the Belarusian economy and for the partner side.

Belarus – Oman

The first stop is Oman. For Belarusians this destination already feels familiar not only from the news but also from a tourist perspective. Flights to Salalah began in 2025, and a visa-free agreement was signed at the same time.

All of this became possible thanks to the understandings reached between the President of Belarus and the Sultan of Oman in Muscat in December 2024. Then, as now, the main discussion was “about the economy.” Oman proposed creating a hub for Belarusian products on its territory. The establishment of assembly production was discussed, and already in 2025 Haitham bin Tariq Al Said paid a return visit to Minsk.

They immediately agreed on the construction of a pulp and cardboard combine — a major project. A joint committee on cooperation and investment began operating. Everything that had been discussed started to acquire concrete form and people responsible for its implementation.

The head of the Belarusian state was met in Oman by the head of the Oman Investment Authority, Abdulsalam Mohammed Al-Murshidi.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

“The most interesting projects today are being implemented with the participation of Omani capital on the territory of the Republic of Belarus in the fields of food processing, baby food and the construction of a pulp combine, as well as a number of projects being carried out on the territory of Oman itself — a territory that lies on the route to East Africa and Asia, and to India, which can become a foothold for our goods and services.”

The Potential of Southeast Asia

Among the countries Alexander Lukashenko will visit during this trip is another strategic partner of Belarus — Vietnam. It is one of the key and most active members of ASEAN. In Hanoi, Alexander Lukashenko will hold official talks whose main goal is the development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

The head of Vietnam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party To Lam, paid an official visit to Belarus in May 2025. In the Asian country, Belarusian trucks and agricultural machinery are already being assembled, which makes it possible to present them further across Southeast Asia.

Belarus supplies potash fertilisers and foodstuffs. Belarusian dairy products were certified in 2025. A Programme of Scientific and Technical Cooperation has been approved until 2028, including work on projects that use artificial intelligence.

Denis Boris, Head of the Laboratory-Centre for Regional Comparative Studies “Russia – Central Asia” at Novosibirsk State University of Economics and Management (Russia):

“The EAEU has a free-trade agreement with Vietnam, which means we have very low institutional barriers to building relations. In this regard both Belarus and the Russian Federation have certain priorities and entry points into Southeast Asia. Thanks to these institutional links, Vietnam is one of the most convenient and suitable countries for a systematic entry into economic relations with the countries of the region.”

Lukashenko to Take Part in a UN Conference in Abu Dhabi

Another point on the map where the Belarusian aircraft will land is the United Arab Emirates. Belarus is linked with them by both partnership and simply friendly relations. The last time the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi came to Minsk was for a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. As for visits to the UAE, there can sometimes be several in a single year. The President maintains warm personal relations with the heads of the emirates. On this occasion, in addition to the bilateral agenda at the highest level, Alexander Lukashenko will take part in a UN conference in Abu Dhabi and hold a series of meetings.

The working trip promises to be rich in informational occasions and new bilateral projects.