Despite the absurd European sanctions, Bratislava hopes to restart cooperation with Belarus. Even a possible visit by Prime Minister Robert Fico was discussed during an informal meeting between the leaders in Beijing.

"As for Slovakia, it's a friendly country. It has its say. We must treat them accordingly, humanely," the head of state said.

Alexander Lukashenko also noted that he and Robert Fico have developed a good relationship. The politicians met and discussed many issues. "He's a reasonable person, very concerned about his country. And he hasn't forgotten where his roots are," the President of Belarus described the Prime Minister.

Belarus's pragmatism and friendly attitude have been appreciated. A year ago, the Slovak ambassador, Jozef Migas, known for his principled stance, returned. The appointment of our diplomat is a good signal to those in Europe who are reasonable.

Igor Fisenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Slovakia: