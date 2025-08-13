In Belarus, Regulations Established for Assigning Retirement Benefits for Work Periods in Ukraine

Recently, Belarus took a significant step to clarify the procedure for awarding retirement pensions to its citizens based on work experience in Ukraine. On August 14, President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 307, titled "On the Appointment of Pensions to Certain Categories of Citizens for Work in Ukraine."

This decree introduces amendments to the 2014 decree No. 420, issued on August 30, 2014, titled "On Persons Who Arrived in the Republic of Belarus," which established the framework for providing assistance to individuals arriving from Ukraine and facing difficult circumstances. The official Belarusian news agency, BELTA, reports this with reference to the presidential press service.

The enactment of this new decree is prompted by the termination of the intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Ukraine on social security rights, signed on December 14, 1995, which was denounced by Ukraine. As a result, the legal basis for including periods of work in Ukraine—specifically from January 1, 1992, to July 1, 1998—in the calculation of work experience for Belarusian retirement benefits has been revoked.

The implementation of the decree aims to enhance social protections for Belarusian residents who have accumulated work periods in Ukraine, ensuring their rights are safeguarded.