3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Initiative of universities of Belarus and China to create center of fundamental research supported by Alexander Lukashenko
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has supported the initiative of higher educational institutions of Belarus and the People's Republic of China to create a center of fundamental research. The head of state said this at a meeting with Hao Ping, secretary of the Party Committee of Peking University, and representatives of Chinese universities on June 25, BelTA reports.
"I support the initiative to create a center for fundamental research. I am sure that its activity will become a new round of scientific and technical development," the President noted.
The head of state also proposed to consider the possibility of holding a joint youth forum in 2025 within the Days of Friendship and Unity of BSU and Peking University.
The meeting is attended by heads of 15 Chinese universities, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Belarus Xie Xiaoyun, Minister of Education of Belarus Andrei Ivanets and rectors of nine Belarusian universities, including regional ones. Among the participants there are representatives of Beijing, Nankai, Southeast, Wuhan, Jilin and other Chinese universities.
A representative Chinese delegation of rectors of a number of Chinese universities arrived in Minsk to participate in the Forum of Rectors of Higher Education Institutions of Belarus and China. The program includes a plenary session and thematic sections, a joint concert of creative groups from BSU and Peking University, bilateral negotiations, and a meeting with the representatives of the Belarusian State University and Peking University.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All