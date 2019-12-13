Initiative of universities of Belarus and China to create center of fundamental research supported by Alexander Lukashenko

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has supported the initiative of higher educational institutions of Belarus and the People's Republic of China to create a center of fundamental research. The head of state said this at a meeting with Hao Ping, secretary of the Party Committee of Peking University, and representatives of Chinese universities on June 25, BelTA reports.

"I support the initiative to create a center for fundamental research. I am sure that its activity will become a new round of scientific and technical development," the President noted.

The head of state also proposed to consider the possibility of holding a joint youth forum in 2025 within the Days of Friendship and Unity of BSU and Peking University.

The meeting is attended by heads of 15 Chinese universities, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Belarus Xie Xiaoyun, Minister of Education of Belarus Andrei Ivanets and rectors of nine Belarusian universities, including regional ones. Among the participants there are representatives of Beijing, Nankai, Southeast, Wuhan, Jilin and other Chinese universities.