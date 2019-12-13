Ukrainian Security Service requests for meeting with Belarusian counterparts

The Security Service of Ukraine has requested a meeting with its Belarusian. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to reporters at the Obuz-Lesnowsky firing range in Brest Region, BelTA informs.



"I have to reveal a secret, an insider information: the Security Service of Ukraine asked for a meeting with our experts two days ago. I say: well, let's meet, there," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The President stressed that the most important topics are always discussed outside the public arena. "It's just my nature... I am often criticized: yes, maybe I shouldn't talk about it. I'm overt. That's what I say, that's how it is. There is no deception," said the head of state.



