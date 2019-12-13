3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Ukrainian Security Service requests for meeting with Belarusian counterparts
The Security Service of Ukraine has requested a meeting with its Belarusian. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to reporters at the Obuz-Lesnowsky firing range in Brest Region, BelTA informs.
"I have to reveal a secret, an insider information: the Security Service of Ukraine asked for a meeting with our experts two days ago. I say: well, let's meet, there," said Alexander Lukashenko.
The President stressed that the most important topics are always discussed outside the public arena. "It's just my nature... I am often criticized: yes, maybe I shouldn't talk about it. I'm overt. That's what I say, that's how it is. There is no deception," said the head of state.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All