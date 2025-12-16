Interview with the President of Belarus for American Channel Newsmax TV

How does the Belarusian leader evaluate Trump’s policies? Is the U.S. seeking a "second Vietnam"? What are Alexander Lukashenko’s thoughts on America’s national security strategy? And what conditions are necessary for resolving the Ukrainian conflict? What are his views on relations with Russian and Chinese leaders? These topics were all discussed in the interview with the American television channel Newsmax, conducted on the eve of a visit by an American delegation to Minsk. Currently, our colleagues are gradually releasing material aimed at a 70-million-strong audience. Who asked the questions and what were the answers? Here’s the report.

The preparation for the American journalists’ interview began with their arrival at the Independence Palace. The classic arrival and briefing—an expected scene in the world of journalism. The “author” of the interview is Greta Van Susteran, a prominent American journalist who has worked for Fox News and MSNBC, and was part of the White House Press Pool. Now she hosts her own program on Newsmax TV, one of the fastest-growing media outlets in the U.S. She is also the wife of the U.S. special envoy for Belarus, John Cooley—something that was no secret to anyone.

“Oh, it’s your Greta,” President Lukashenko warmly greeted the journalist.

“He (John Cooley) told me all about you for two years. But I was suspicious because he only spoke positively about you. Are there any shortcomings?”

“She certainly has none,” replied the U.S. envoy.

From the mood beforehand—clear signs that both sides are prepared for an open, constructive conversation, though seasoned politicians and journalists know well that sharp questions are inevitable.

The interview began with gratitude to Alexander Lukashenko, followed by a quick transition to global geopolitical issues. Currently, one of the most discussed topics in the information space is the confrontation between Venezuela and the United States. In brief: Washington considers the Venezuelan government illegitimate, while Caracas claims that Washington’s real interest is the country’s oil.

Greta Van Susteran, Newsmax TV host (USA):

“I want to talk with you about Venezuela. What do you see happening today between Venezuela and the U.S.?”

Alexander Lukashenko:

“Nothing is happening for now, but I see the interest of the United States in Venezuela,” he noted. “I understand Trump in many ways because Venezuela is close—like Ukraine is close to Russia. There are many issues of interest there. I am absolutely convinced that all questions and desires of the United States can be resolved peacefully,” emphasized the President. “War leads nowhere. I told this to John Cooley yesterday (referring to their December 12 negotiations). I told him, this would be the second Vietnam. Do you need that? No. So, there’s no need to fight there. We can reach an agreement.”

Conflict in the Caribbean Basin

The Caribbean region is currently turbulent. Political analysts predict guerrilla resistance in Venezuela. Qatar and Russia have intervened in the situation. How does the Belarusian leader see this? It’s a very acute issue for the American region, but not as much for us. These are geopolitical realities. Similarly, Americans see the war in Ukraine as a distant conflict.

Greta Van Susteran:

“Back to the elections in Venezuela. The United States does not recognize Mr. Maduro as president. As you know, the U.S. did not recognize the Venezuelan elections—meaning, Maduro was not recognized.”

Alexander Lukashenko:

“The United States not only did not recognize the elections in Venezuela. Under Biden, you didn’t recognize elections anywhere,” he pointed out.

Greta:

“Would you accept Maduro?”

Lukashenko:

“Maduro has never been our enemy or opponent. Never. If he wishes to come to Belarus, the doors are open. But I sincerely tell you—there has never been any talk of that,” he said. “Maduro is not the type to run away or abandon his post. He’s a strong man—like Chavez. A decent, reasonable person with whom you can talk and negotiate.”

The Belarusian leader also noted rumors circulating among journalists about a supposed agreement that Maduro would leave Venezuela and live in Belarus.

“I’ve never discussed this with Maduro. Our talks with Americans about Venezuela are more frequent than with Maduro himself, frankly,” he emphasized. “He’s a heroic man.”

He drew a parallel between the 2020 U.S. elections and the situation in Venezuela.

“In America, it was a 50/50 situation with a slight edge for Maduro. If you want to unify all Venezuelans around Maduro (which Americans probably don’t want, nor Trump), you’ll start a war against Venezuela. That must be avoided at all costs,” he warned.

The President also pointed out that he sees no particular problem with the U.S. refusing to recognize election results in other countries.

“The U.S. did not recognize the elections in Venezuela, nor did they recognize other elections during Biden’s presidency,” he said.

“Refusing to recognize the elections in Venezuela—God help you. Venezuela held elections for its people, for itself. The results are known. Did you count the votes? No,” Lukashenko added.

He also recalled the scandals surrounding the 2020 U.S. presidential elections, with widespread irregularities and vote-counting issues, including ballots found in trash bins and mail-in voting controversies.

“And it’s not up to Americans to count votes in Venezuela. Remember when Trump was ‘overthrown,’ and ballots were found under your fences, with votes cast by mail? Your elections were 100% rigged—when Biden won, and Trump was pushed aside. Wasn’t that the case? And today, Americans refuse to recognize the elections in Venezuela, Belarus, or elsewhere. God help you! They just don’t recognize them,” he concluded.

Addressing the Drug Trafficking Issue