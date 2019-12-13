Historic moment - President of Belarus has put his signature under decision on entry into force of nationwide referendum results

March 4 will unequivocally go down in the history of modern Belarus. The head of state has put his signature under the decision of the national referendum. On February 27, the Belarusians decided how the country should live and develop in the future. And today, these intentions were confirmed at a solemn ceremony in the Palace of Independence.

But there is still a lot of work ahead including revision of laws and legal acts. Two years are allotted for this. One of the novelties is the constitutional status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. Any question important for the State may be submitted for its consideration. The law on the National Assembly will also provide other powers for this body. Belarus will remain a strong presidential republic. However, some of the former functions of the head of state will be distributed between the government, parliament and executive committees. Today, Alexander Lukashenko not only commented on the importance of the basic constitutional provisions, but also much was said about the current situation. Our President stressed once again: the Belarusians have no reason to worry - our army is not taking and does not intend to take part in the special operation in Ukraine. We are not going to interfere in any conflict. If the Belarusians are going to fight, they will only fight on their own land.