The construction of fences along the border with Belarus by its western neighbors is utter folly. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko made this statement during a meeting reviewing the combat and mobilization readiness of the 7th Separate Special Police Brigade of the Interior Ministry's Internal Troops, BelTA reports.

"Do not make excuses to anyone. I say this as a military man to you—fellow military personnel: thank them. Thank them for building this fence. In the event of aggression on their part—and if aggression does occur, it can only come from them; it certainly won't come from us—they will have to overcome that fence. That works to our advantage. So, if they build two more lines of such fences, we will only be grateful. It is utter folly on the part of certain military figures... or rather, not the military, but those 'smart' civilian 'strategists.' Walling themselves off is their tactic. Let them be; let them wall themselves off," the Belarusian leader declared.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that these fences are also largely ineffective at deterring illegal migrants. "As I’ve said before: according to earlier reports, it takes migrants just four to six minutes to get over that fence."

"So, they built this fence... They sank hundreds of millions of dollars into it," the head of state added.