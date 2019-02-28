Results of Big Conversation with President to become basis for President’s address to people and parliament

Everything is ready in the BelExpo complex for a large-scale meeting of the President with journalists, experts, representatives of the public. Tomorrow the Big Conversation with the President will be held there. The format of the event is designed so that not only the press, but also representatives of the most diverse spheres of our society have the opportunity to exchange views, identify problematic topics and hear the answers of the Head of State to current issues. According to press secretary of the President Natalya Eismont, the outcome of the conversation will be the basis for a program speech.