Constitutional Commission submits final draft of updated Constitution to A. Lukashenko

Ensuring sovereignty and territorial integrity, continuity of social policy, redistribution of powers between the President, Parliament and Government are the main principles of the final draft of the new Constitution. It was presented to the President on September 28.

The document is the result of the work of the Constitutional Commission. It was set up in spring and about 40 people have been working on proposals for changes to the Constitution for six months. The authors of the project analyze the international experience of state-building and study the tendencies in the development of the constitutional legislation. "A lot of work has been done. And its main objective has been achieved," said Alexander Lukashenko. The draft of the new fundamental law of the country is ready.

Nevertheless, some proposals are sure to be made during the nationwide public debate. They will not be ignored either. The people will make the final decision about the new fundamental law of the country. A referendum will be held not later than next February. It should become the basis for the consolidation of society, a legal foundation for the country's development in the future.

