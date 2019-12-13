3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Constitutional Commission submits final draft of updated Constitution to A. Lukashenko
Ensuring sovereignty and territorial integrity, continuity of social policy, redistribution of powers between the President, Parliament and Government are the main principles of the final draft of the new Constitution. It was presented to the President on September 28.
The document is the result of the work of the Constitutional Commission. It was set up in spring and about 40 people have been working on proposals for changes to the Constitution for six months. The authors of the project analyze the international experience of state-building and study the tendencies in the development of the constitutional legislation. "A lot of work has been done. And its main objective has been achieved," said Alexander Lukashenko. The draft of the new fundamental law of the country is ready.
Nevertheless, some proposals are sure to be made during the nationwide public debate. They will not be ignored either. The people will make the final decision about the new fundamental law of the country. A referendum will be held not later than next February. It should become the basis for the consolidation of society, a legal foundation for the country's development in the future.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All