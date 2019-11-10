3.43 RUB
Results of President's visit to UAE
During his visit to the UAE Alexander Lukashenko met the supreme leadership of the country including the Crown Prince. The parties discussed joint projects in industry, banking, logistics, military and technical cooperation. The Emirati business circles are really interested in trade and investment cooperation with Belarus. In 2019 the Belarusian exports to the UAE amounted to 44 m USD. The UAE will help Belarus to create the International Financial Center. The President promised to assist all bilateral projects. Next year the Belarusian pavillion will open within the in international EXPO in Dubai. At the end of the visit the President attended the Mosque of Sheikh Zaid and gave homage yo the first President of the UAE.
