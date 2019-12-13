Br1.25 million to be allocated from Foundation of President of Belarus for projects in field of culture and art

Br1.25 million will be allocated from the Foundation of the President of Belarus to support culture and art for the implementation of a number of culturally significant projects. The corresponding decree was signed by Head of State Alexander Lukashenko on June 7, reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The foundation will support the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus to implement a new production “Pathetic Diary of Memory,” which will be based on the national performances of opera and ballet of the XX century, dedicated to the Great Patriotic War.

The Spaso-Eufrosinievsky Stavropigial Nunnery in Polotsk will undergo certain types of reconstruction works.