PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Br1.25 million to be allocated from Foundation of President of Belarus for projects in field of culture and art

Br1.25 million will be allocated from the Foundation of the President of Belarus to support culture and art for the implementation of a number of culturally significant projects. The corresponding decree was signed by Head of State Alexander Lukashenko on June 7, reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The foundation will support the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus to implement a new production “Pathetic Diary of Memory,” which will be based on the national performances of opera and ballet of the XX century, dedicated to the Great Patriotic War.

The Spaso-Eufrosinievsky Stavropigial Nunnery in Polotsk will undergo certain types of reconstruction works.

The implementation of these projects will make a significant contribution to the preservation of the historical memory of the heroic feat of the Soviet people-liberator through high academic art, and will make it possible to realize at a high level the events dedicated to the 900th anniversary of the Spaso-Eufrosinievsky Stavropigial Nunnery.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All