New details of talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Press Secretary of the President of Belarus told about the details of the talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin. According to Natalya Eismont, first of all the heads of the states discussed the situation in the world and in the region with a reference toUkraine. One of the main topics in this context was the course of the negotiations in Belarus and the position of the Russian and Ukrainian sides. Assistant to the President of Russia Vladimir Medinsky was invited to the meeting as part of the discussion of this topic. As a result, there was a consensus that, if the Ukrainian side wanted, the conflict could be resolved at any moment.

The second part of the talks was dedicated to the relevant issues of the bilateral relations and building interaction in connection with the tough pressure of the West and the United States and the hybrid war unleashed against Russia and Belarus.

Natalya Eismont, Press Secretary of the President of Belarus: