New details of talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin in Moscow
Press Secretary of the President of Belarus told about the details of the talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin. According to Natalya Eismont, first of all the heads of the states discussed the situation in the world and in the region with a reference toUkraine. One of the main topics in this context was the course of the negotiations in Belarus and the position of the Russian and Ukrainian sides. Assistant to the President of Russia Vladimir Medinsky was invited to the meeting as part of the discussion of this topic. As a result, there was a consensus that, if the Ukrainian side wanted, the conflict could be resolved at any moment.
The second part of the talks was dedicated to the relevant issues of the bilateral relations and building interaction in connection with the tough pressure of the West and the United States and the hybrid war unleashed against Russia and Belarus.
Natalya Eismont, Press Secretary of the President of Belarus:
“Conceptually, the heads of state agreed on joint steps for mutual support in connection with the sanctions pressure, including energy prices. The conversation also touched upon the issues of cooperation in industry, agriculture and freight between the countries. Much attention during the conversation was paid to the development of the military-industrial complex and the defense of the Union State. In particular, they agreed that Russia will supply state-of-the-art military equipment to Belarus in the near future. Belarus, in turn, will increase its supplies of modern agricultural and passenger vehicles and other engineering products. In the financial sector, the leaders also reached mutually beneficial agreements. As the President of Belarus said at the end of the talks, Russia took some serious and unprecedented steps to support the economy of our country. Following the agreements of the Presidents, the governmental delegations will hold negotiations in Moscow on Monday, March 14, and adoptspecific solutions to all the discussed issues.”
