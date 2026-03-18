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John Coale Announces Preparations for Possible Visit by President of Belarus to U.S.
Text by:Editorial office news.by
U.S. Special Envoy John Coale announced preparations for a possible visit by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the United States. He made this statement following talks with the Belarusian leader, BelTA reports."We discussed a possible trip by President Lukashenko to the United States and will be working to arrange it," Coale said.
He added that President Donald Trump "constantly speaks of President Lukashenko, describing him as a very good friend and a respected world leader."