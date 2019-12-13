On rotation of law enforcement personnel and authorities' efforts to ensure security

Arsons, sabotage, cyberattacks, attacks on people with different views - this is what the Belarusians have faced in recent months. This is terror that must be stopped. The reaction of the authorities will be unequivocal - such attempts to swing the country and raise the wave of gang violence will be stopped at the root.



The loud decisions of the President this week have been aimed at strengthening security first and foremost, and the management team in general.



Former Interior Minister Yuri Karayev has been entrusted with the Grodno region. Alexander Barsukov will be responsible for Minsk, and Valery Vakulchik returns to work for his native Brest region.



And the system of interaction with the head of state will be built in a new way: maximum direct contacts! In general, the President has announced a serious reformatting of this part of the state administration. Plus, he is waiting for proposals on how to improve the regulatory framework for the protection of public order.



"The issue of public safety is the most important issue," said the President. In this regard, the Head of State reminded us of the situation on the western borders, when we had to make a decision about additional troop movements there. "We have a restless situation in the west. What Mike Pompeo told me is good, I took note of it," the President said. "But they are moving there. And we had to withdraw half of the army to the west," Alexander Lukashenko said. “Any war starts from the inside. This is how it was prepared in our country. Therefore, everyone should understand that we are mobilizing everything we have to protect our country, our land and our families, our children. I want you to understand this,"



The new head of the Interior Ministry Ivan Kubrakov used to head the capital's police and worked in the regions. He is one of the youngest and most promising generals in the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.



The President spoke in detail about the situation in Poland: "They wanted to make a revolution in our country, not even a revolution, but a mutiny, but they got it themselves. The situation there is not easy, and it will not just come down. Peasants have risen up there, and they know what they have risen for. The workers have risen up there and they know what they have risen for," said Alexander Lukashenko. - "Besides, economic problems have accumulated in Poland. Yes, there is a bunch of rich people there, but the gap between the poor and the rich is huge. This is the most dangerous thing for any country," the President added.



While referring to the situation in Lithuania and the results of the parliamentary elections recently held there, the Belarusian leader said: "The opposition has won the election. They interfered in Belarus - they lost power". For example, the party from which the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Linas Linkevičius ran for the new parliament, who repeatedly made critical statements about Belarus, did not pass. We must always be honest, reliable for our neighbor, loyal to our country and sincere," the head of state emphasized.



