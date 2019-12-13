Personnel decisions in State Security Committee

The decisions of the Head of the State affected the State Security Committee. The Department has a new Deputy Chairman. Dmitry Reutsky came to an important position from the post of the head of the KGB Department for Minsk and Minsk Region. Vladimir Kozyr will now take the place of the head of the capital's division.



Sergey Chertkov was approved by the President as the CEO of Mogilev Liftmash. Pavel Tkach will now be the first Deputy Minister of Communications and Informatization. Ex-Minister of Construction Dmitry Mikulenas took the position of the First Deputy Chairman in Minsk Executive Committee.



