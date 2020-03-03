Yuri Nazarov becomes new Deputy Prime Minister, following personnel decisions of President

A working day at the Independence Palace began with a personnel discussion today. The President appointed Yuri Nazarov as Deputy Prime Minister.



The ex-head of Bellesbumprom will be in charge of the petrochemical complex. This direction has always been strategic for the Belarusian economy.



Yuri Nazarov took part in the first large meeting in a new position immediately after the appointment. The agenda includes a strategy for action on the hydrocarbon market. The largest suppliers resolve its profit issues at the expense of Belarusian buyers. Mutual obligations have recently ceased to be an argument for partnerships that benefit all parties. Belarus receives about a million tons of raw materials every month now. This results in the domestic fuel market and the quality of work of our refineries. Such state can significantly affect the country's GDP and the budget revenues. The government is working on the diversification of sources of economic growth. Economic independence and self-reliance are the only sure way out of this situation.

