President's personnel decisions touch on national security system

First of all they affected the system of national security. Several new heads of departments of internal affairs in the regions have been appointed at once. Alexander Astreiko will head the Department of Internal Affairs of Minsk Кegion. Oleg Shulyakovsky will occupy a similar position in Brest Кegion. Dmitry Rezenkov was appointed by the President as the head of Grodno police.

