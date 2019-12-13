3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
President's personnel decisions touch on national security system
First of all they affected the system of national security. Several new heads of departments of internal affairs in the regions have been appointed at once. Alexander Astreiko will head the Department of Internal Affairs of Minsk Кegion. Oleg Shulyakovsky will occupy a similar position in Brest Кegion. Dmitry Rezenkov was appointed by the President as the head of Grodno police.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All