New local officials, principals of universities and managers of state enterprises appointed

The effective work in agriculture and industrial sector was an emphasis laid by the President, as he was appointing new local leaders. Personnel changes affected Brest Region. New executives appeared in the district executive committees of Ivanovo, Pruzhany and Zhabinka. The Head of State set them specific tasks not only in agriculture and economic development. On the threshold of political campaigns, they will be in charge of a worthy organization and conduct of elections. The personnel changes affected the higher school of the country with new principals of the Belarusian State Economic University and Agricultural Academy appointed.