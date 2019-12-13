President's HR day: 26 names on list of appointments

Creation of new enterprises, import substitution, harvesting, replenishment of the statutory funds and many other subjects were discussed by the President today during his meeting with the appointees to top management positions. Monday morning was devoted to personnel decisions. There are 26 names on the list of appointments and approvals.

We started with the local vertical of power. Baranovichy, Zhlobin, Rechitsa, Slavgorod and other district executive committees renewed their leadership.

The President expects specific actions from the local vertical.

The President entered into a dialogue with almost everyone at once, asking the question: Are you ready for intensive work and what is going on in the area?

The Head of State especially emphasized that the country is expecting specific actions from the local authorities. He promised to ask the first tough questions for the implementation of investment projects and paid special attention to the need to finish the agricultural year with quality and dignity. The President suggested mobilizing students to achieve decent results. There are good conditions for the export boom. They should not be missed.

"An immense market has opened for agriculture and enterprises. We can sell everything in Russia and China," says the President.

Moreover, these countries are ready to buy twice as much Belarusian products. Such forecasts were made to the head of the state by Vice PM Leonid Zayats, who is in charge of agriculture.

If Belarusian industrialists are ahead of the competition, the country will occupy a huge niche. This was stressed by the head of state, making a number of personnel decisions. Thus, Alexander Rogozhnik, now ex-general director of Minsk Motor Plant, was appointed to the post of Minister of Industry. This position became vacant after Petr Parkhomchik was promoted to Deputy Prime Minister.