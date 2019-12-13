Personnel day at Independence Palace

The work of the giants of the domestic industry, the standard of living in the regions, the tasks for the Administration and Presidential Affairs, as well as cooperation with China were discussed in the Palace of Independence, where an important personnel day was held. In the literal sense, both geography and the professional profile of appointments are wide: from the new mayor in Vitebsk to the new ambassador in China. All people are selected from the personnel register of the President and know very well the areas entrusted to them. All these decisions are very important because they relate to the standard of living of people, salaries, the financial viability of the regions, enterprises, health.



Belarus will have a new ambassador to China, and this is Nikolai Snopkov, the former Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. In the administration, Snopkov oversaw the Chinese direction. As the Head of State said today, his departure from the administration is regarded as a loss. Anyone will say that this appointment came at a difficult time when China is fighting the coronavirus. And this is the very case when friends are in trouble. Our country has already delivered humanitarian aid to China with everything necessary. And the day before, in a message to his friend Xi, our President wrote this way: "say what we can do more." This phrase symbolically emphasizes the status of our partnership - "all-out friendship."



Of course, reporters asked Nikolai Snopkov, when exactly he was going to China and whether the newly-made ambassador would take some protective measures when visiting a country that was confronted with an unknown virus.



Valery Belsky has been appointed to the vacant post of deputy head of the administration instead of Nikolai Snopkov. He previously headed the Institute of Economics of the Academy of Sciences. He is a Doctor of Economics, Associate Professor, author of more than 250 works. So, a scientific approach and expert assessment will be more useful than ever not only to the political headquarters, but also to the government, and to other departments. An interesting fact: just a few days ago, Alexander Lukashenko handed Valery Belsky a Doctor of Economics diploma.



In the Department of Humanitarian Affairs, there is also a new head - Igor Kudrevich. In the near future, the work of the Department will have to be corrected.



