Personnel Monday at Palace of Independence

Monday at the Palace of Independence brought a number of appointments. The President made personnel decisions. They affected the Customs Committee and the local government. The government pool has undergone changes: there have been changes in three ministries. The personnel agenda includes the issues of peace on the basis of religion and nationalities. There is now a new commissioner for these issues.



The President noted: these appointments are extremely important for the country in the current situation. Candidates were very carefully selected, and times call for such a sensitive approach to personnel policy. They expect professionals in public service who are loyal to the country and their work.



The President appointed the new head of the Customs Committee. The former one, Yuri Senko, got a diplomatic post and is going to be ambassador to China. The customs committee has been empty for slightly over a month. And now it will be headed by Vladimir Orlovsky, permanent first deputy of the committee for the last five years.



Alexander Rumak was appointed commissioner for religions and nationalities. The new official came from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, where he was a deputy minister.



The President also approved the appointments in the local vertical of power.



