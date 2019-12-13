EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Effective use of humanitarian aid discussed at Palace of Independence

This issue remains relevant for more than a year. $238 million has been transferred in our country free of charge since 2017. This is the financing of various social projects by Western funds and organizations. Significant assistance reduces the budget expenses.

The President ordered to improve the system of working with humanitarian flows. This resulted in a new draft decree.

