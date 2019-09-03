President speaks at International Counter-Terrorism Conference

Terrorism has become one of the most powerful and tangible threats to global security. It knows no boundaries, it is cruel and inhuman, its victims are ordinary people. This disappointing fact was ascertained by Alexander Lukashenko at an international conference on the fight against terrorism. It is the United Nations that plays the main role in ensuring peace. Our country continues to support all unification initiatives. In 2006, we advocated the adoption of the counter-terrorist Global Strategy, the first document that defined a global approach to the fight against terrorism. However, the President is convinced that today it is impossible to cope with this challenge of our time alone. Moreover, terrorism is actively going online. In the "dark network" you can easily buy weapons, armored vehicles.