New mechanism of financial recovery for struggling farming enterprises under discussion in Palace of Independence

The government was instructed to work out the regulations enabling agricultural organizations to access special financial recovery mode avoiding legal procedures. Chairpersons of the district executive committees will be vested with the corresponding powers. At present, financial rehabilitation of agricultural enterprises is carried out as part of Decree No.253. Currently, 283 organizations are undergoing the pre-trial recovery procedure. The new regulations will help create a special regime of financial recovery for agricultural enterprises and avoid the need to resort to legal procedures.