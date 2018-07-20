3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
New mechanism of financial recovery for struggling farming enterprises under discussion in Palace of Independence
The government was instructed to work out the regulations enabling agricultural organizations to access special financial recovery mode avoiding legal procedures. Chairpersons of the district executive committees will be vested with the corresponding powers. At present, financial rehabilitation of agricultural enterprises is carried out as part of Decree No.253. Currently, 283 organizations are undergoing the pre-trial recovery procedure. The new regulations will help create a special regime of financial recovery for agricultural enterprises and avoid the need to resort to legal procedures.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All