On January 29, at the Palace of Independence, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko convened a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture, the Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee, and the General Director of a major agro-industrial complex.

The discussions centered on the current situation in various sectors: how the agricultural industry and city leadership are coping with the cold snap, potential consequences, export prospects, and ongoing processes related to restructuring, energy supply, construction, roads, and utilities. The meeting also addressed a range of personnel issues.

While the overall tone of the reports suggested readiness to discuss weather impacts on the agro-sector, questions arose concerning the leadership team’s preparedness and response.

Recent severe weather events—initially snow brought by Cyclone Ulli, followed by ice from Cyclone Leon—tested city services' resilience. The situation remained under control, but the President urged the Minsk mayor to focus on crisis management.

President Lukashenko emphasized: “The main concern is the situation in Minsk. Objectively and honestly. I am more worried about the problems. Honestly, I don’t see major issues in Minsk. But that’s my view. As the city’s leader, you’re constantly involved and know more than I do.”

During this dialogue, the first personnel topic emerged. The President inquired about the current Minsk mayor’s perspective on his career.

“I won’t hide it. Many reports have mentioned your potential move to the government—either your desire or others’ suggestions. We’ll discuss this openly and honestly. Wherever you work, there’s always plenty to do. At your age, you must continue to push, prove yourself to the people of Minsk and the nation. We need to have a frank, straightforward conversation—regardless of any external proposals,” Lukashenko said.

He added: “Those who may have hinted at your potential transfer are aware I’ll speak openly with you. This role is not easy—it’s the capital city. Everyone should know we will have an honest discussion. And I want to emphasize: this talk is not about Minsk being in a dire state. Yes, there are deficiencies—as everywhere. Hopefully, fewer than usual. And I have no major complaints about your leadership.”

Meanwhile, the weather shows no signs of easing. Nighttime temperatures are forecasted to drop as low as minus 25°C over the coming week. Such cold spells pose significant challenges—primarily for road maintenance, where delays in snow removal can cause transport chaos, and for the energy system, which is under maximum strain. As of now, no personnel decisions had been announced, but Vladimir Kukhariev briefed on the overall work of utilities and housing.

Vladimir Kukhariev, Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee, stated: “Over one million square meters have undergone major repairs. We reported on city services’ response during heavy snowfall—they worked cohesively. Snow removal was carried out swiftly. Many residents contributed to clearing courtyards and assisted enterprises and organizations in their designated areas.”

Next to present was Agriculture Minister Yuri Gorlov. The severe weather impacts both immediate and long-term agricultural planning. Experts expect an early spring with abundant water, and while no critical situation exists, adjustments in planting schedules and land cultivation technology are necessary. The President repeatedly stressed that those responsible for livestock must be personally accountable for losses.

“The situation in agriculture, especially regarding livestock preservation, is the primary concern. Which regions are leading, which lag behind? And most importantly, what are the reasons for our shortcomings?” Lukashenko asked.

He also inquired about the progress in restoring district agricultural organizations, such as district agro-services, agro-chemical enterprises, and construction companies. “It’s vital that district leaders have tools to manage and support these sectors—not just sit in offices. Some districts have already achieved this, and in spring, we will visit them to understand how they succeeded,” the President said.

Regarding immediate measures, Gorlov reported that the practice of “cold rearing”—keeping young animals outside—has been phased out, reducing losses. “We are prepared to protect livestock at any time. By the end of 2025, we’ve seen a slight decline in cattle deaths, which shows progress. After recent frosts, we’ve learned from our mistakes and adapted. Now, nearly all young animals are housed in heated facilities with proper conditions, ensuring their comfort and supporting our workers,” Gorlov explained.

The President’s report also included a presentation from the General Director of the Dzerzhinsky Agro-Industrial Complex, a large holding operating in nine districts of the capital region. The company manages cattle, fish, and poultry, often acquiring less successful enterprises.

Lukashenko asked about the land holdings of Dzerzhinsky. The director reported 130,000 hectares.

“Probably no other region in the country has such vast land and production capacity,” the President remarked.

Based on the structure—with significant poultry operations—Lukashenko emphasized the importance of feed supply. “We are gradually acquiring more land and increasing revenue and profit. This allows us to integrate and develop enterprises. In February, we will include the Slutsk Meat Processing Plant, taking on its debts, and will fund its operations from profits,” the director said.

He added: “We’re ensuring that when we incorporate the Slutsk plant, the raw materials zone remains operational, and the plant’s capacity is fully utilized.”

The agro-complex is also successful on export markets, supplying not only Russia but also major regions in Africa and China. New acquisitions are quickly integrated and scaled.

“Modernization always involves costs. We aim to carry out upgrades and streamline processes within a year to a year and a half—reaching profitability swiftly. Given our solid base and experience, expanding is easier than starting from scratch,” said Vladimir Lukyanov.

The meeting concluded with a focus on personnel decisions. The Presidential press secretary, Natalya Eismont, summarized the results.

“This is one of the most crucial final moments of today’s working day. Several invited individuals discussed with the President proposals from the government and the Presidential Administration regarding their reassignment. All these proposals were rejected, with their consent. Everyone remains in their current positions. As announced, the President held frank, ‘man-to-man’ conversations with each speaker, recognizing that each performs well in their current role,” Eismont explained.