KGB Chairman: Active Dialogue Continues Between Presidents of Belarus and United States

Active dialogue between the leaders of Belarus and the United States, Alexander Lukashenko and Donald Trump, continues, and new proposals have been received from the American side. This was stated by KGB Chairman Ivan Tertel following his report to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, BELTA reports.

Tertel noted that the head of state spoke in detail about the situation in Belarusian-American relations and the ongoing negotiations at the Supreme People's Assembly meeting. However, the KGB chief emphasized that such negotiations are traditionally conducted in silence because "there are certain principles so as not to undermine the results that are planned to be achieved."

The KGB chief stated that active dialogue between the presidents of the United States and Belarus continues. "This morning, I briefed the President on the new proposals from the American side, taking into account the position of the Republic of Belarus and the position of our President, aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of all disputes, particularly regarding Ukraine. Many topics of global and regional significance, as well as bilateral relations, are being discussed," he said.

Regarding further negotiations with the American side and the new proposals received, Ivan Tertel said they are currently being actively discussed. This includes at the level of the working group, which includes many senior officials, the Prime Minister, the Head of the Presidential Administration, and representatives of security agencies and law enforcement agencies.

"Everything is being thoroughly studied, including the potential consequences and the steps we can take. The head of state has outlined a tough approach for us—it's about upholding national interests. We act solely in the interests of our country. We consider every step we take over the short, medium, and long term," Ivan Tertel emphasized.

He added that building relations with the United States is in Belarus's interests. "And here we see a new approach from the new Administration (referring to the Administration of US President Donald Trump – editor's note). It's constructive. Indeed, the US President and his team are doing a great deal around the world and in our region to stabilize the situation," said the head of the Belarusian KGB. However, there are also many opponents of this process, especially in Europe. They are waiting for the situation in the US to change. The Belarusian side has relevant information confirming this. "Our American colleagues have also been informed of this and are aware of it," noted Ivan Tertel.