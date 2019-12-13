State Security Committee records unprecedented pressure on Belarus and attempts to destabilize situation in country

The situation in the national security and protection of the constitutional order. The day before, the President received Chairman of the State Security Committee Ivan Tertel with a report.



The main problems related to ensuring national security and the threats that are being formed in the field of foreign policy activities and the internal situation were identified. Unprecedented pressure on our state from outside was outlined. The department also focuses on attempts and plans to destabilize the situation in the near future. The head of the State Security Committee also noted the growth of terrorist threats.



Ivan Tertel spoke about this within the framework of the "Conversation with the President" project. A group of persons was detained. They are suspected of destructive activities. A huge arsenal of weapons for sabotage and reconnaissance activities, as well as remote means of undermining various objects were found. At the same time, Ivan Tertel called the detainees a serious professional and armed group.



The State Security Committee has shared exclusive footage with our TV channel, they show an arsenal of weapons and ammunition seized in caches. According to Ivan Tertel, the detained group posed a real threat to public safety. Its composition has not been disclosed in the interests of the investigation.

