Key points of growth in high technology discussed at meeting with President

Internet of things, modernization of cellular communication systems and key points of growth in the sphere of high technology are of the most promising sectors of the Belarusian economy and the fastest-growing industry. In less than ten years, its share in the country's GDP almost doubled. It is also a huge labor market, which employs about 100 thousand people. The President also noted an important feature for Belarus: high -technological segment of the economy does not require a material oil and gas foundation. Moreover, the demand for certain services is already ahead of supply.