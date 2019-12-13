3.42 RUB
Criticism from President in Orsha: change of leadership at meat-packing plant
A working trip of the President to Vitebsk Region was accompanied by severe criticism againstlocal officials. The head of state was not satisfied with the rate of construction at Orsha Meat Packing Plant. The new director, who was appointed right on the construction site, will have to meet expectations and put into operation, in fact, a new plant.
The enterprise has strategic importance for the region. It is oriented on processing of local raw materials from modern cattle-breeding complexes which grow along with active development of Orsha District. According to the plan, a large-scale complex with a high degree of processing of raw materials should appear here. However the facility is ready only for 83 %. Instead of the announced commissioning in summer, the construction is expected to be completed only in November. The President instructed to deal with construction prices, as well as to supervise the administrative procedures, including tenders.
Art Products Factory will be given to flax mill
Meanwhile, it was decided to give the Art Products Factory to the flax mill on August 1. The President came to the enterprise to see if the idea of setting up one more factory for sewing footwear was a good one. There is an investor. But the factory did not expect Alexander Lukashenko to walk through all the workshops. As a result, the managers were criticized. The instructions were given to put things in order here in a short time.
