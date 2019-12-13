Criticism from President in Orsha: change of leadership at meat-packing plant

A working trip of the President to Vitebsk Region was accompanied by severe criticism againstlocal officials. The head of state was not satisfied with the rate of construction at Orsha Meat Packing Plant. The new director, who was appointed right on the construction site, will have to meet expectations and put into operation, in fact, a new plant.

The enterprise has strategic importance for the region. It is oriented on processing of local raw materials from modern cattle-breeding complexes which grow along with active development of Orsha District. According to the plan, a large-scale complex with a high degree of processing of raw materials should appear here. However the facility is ready only for 83 %. Instead of the announced commissioning in summer, the construction is expected to be completed only in November. The President instructed to deal with construction prices, as well as to supervise the administrative procedures, including tenders.

Art Products Factory will be given to flax mill