Who, where and when should restore order? Lukashenko signs order to eliminate consequences of disaster
On July 23, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed an order to eliminate the consequences of dangerous meteorological phenomena. The document was prepared following the results of the teleconference held by the head of state on July 19, where the issues of overcoming the consequences of the natural disasters that affected a number of regions of the country were discussed in detail. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.
The order was adopted in order to eliminate the consequences of the disaster, reduce the amount of damage to the environment and material damage, restore normal living conditions for the population.
