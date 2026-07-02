Leaders of Belarus and Indonesia approve roadmap for developing cooperation

A roadmap for developing key areas of cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Indonesia for 2026-2030 was approved following talks in Jakarta between the leaders of the two countries, Alexander Lukashenko and Prabowo Subianto, BelTA reports.

Following the visit, documents were also signed on developing cooperation in various areas.

Memoranda were signed in the areas of industrial cooperation, culture, healthcare, and accreditation.

A cooperation agreement was signed between the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and the National Agency for Research and Innovation of Indonesia on scientific and technical cooperation.

The Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries also signed a cooperation agreement.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the National Bank of Belarus and the Indonesian Financial Services Authority.

Another memorandum concerns cooperation in exchanging information related to money laundering, terrorist financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.