Legacy of Wisdom and Partnership: Belarus Pays Tribute to Qatar’s Late Sheikh Hamad

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent a message of condolences to the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the death of the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. The news was announced by the Presidential Press Service.

In his message, Alexander Lukashenko noted that the people of Belarus received the sad news with great sorrow. He emphasised that Sheikh Hamad made an outstanding contribution to the formation of modern Qatar. “Under his leadership, your country has become one of the world’s leading centres of economic development, energy and investment, and has significantly strengthened its authority on the regional stage,” the President wrote. “The wisdom, far-sighted statesmanship and devotion to his homeland of Sheikh Hamad will forever remain part of the history of the State of Qatar.”

Lukashenko stressed that for Belarus, Sheikh Hamad was a true friend. “It was the Father Emir who stood at the origins of fruitful cooperation between Minsk and Doha, laying a solid foundation for the further expansion of bilateral relations in the spirit of mutual respect, trust and partnership.”

On behalf of the people of Belarus and himself personally, the Belarusian leader expressed sincere condolences to the Emir, conveyed words of support to the members of the royal family, relatives and friends of Sheikh Hamad, and to the entire people of the State of Qatar.