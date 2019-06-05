3.39 RUB
Leonid Kuchma: There is no alternative to Minsk negotiations for peaceful dialogue
The role of Minsk as a negotiating platform on the Ukrainian issue was discussed today at a meeting of Alexander Lukashenko with Leonid Kuchma who represents Kiev at the talks that were resumed in the Belarusian capital.
Leonid Kuchma was the head of the Ukrainian state from 1994 to 2005. He did not leave politics. The former president is still involved in many issues. In 2014, the first cease-fire agreement was reached in the country. Leonid Kuchma was the representative of Ukraine in peace negotiations for four and a half years. Last fall he left this job. New President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky asked the former representative to re-engage in the work of the contact group to resolve the situation in the Donbas. The politician agreed and announced certain proposals that will help in the Minsk process.
At the meeting with the head of the Belarusian state, Leonid Kuchma confirmed once again, the Belarusian capital is still of great importance for Kiev. There is no alternative to Minsk negotiations. The President of Belarus notes, Leonid Kuchma is always a welcome guest in our country.
The meeting also discussed issues of economics. The basis of bilateral relations is commodity circulation. So, at the end of last year it amounted to 5.5 billion dollars.
