On February 17, a stern and straightforward dialogue unfolded between the President of Belarus and his Cabinet, along with key specialists entrusted with leadership roles. Lukashenko laid bare the facts of inaction, superficial displays, and disciplinary indifference, condemning these shortcomings with unwavering resolve.

There are many nuances, and often no simple solutions. In such times, the head of state advocates open discussion, seeking counsel and clarity. Yet, more often than not, everyone waits for the President’s word or a top-down directive. This paralysis spans all sectors.

As Alexander Lukashenko declared, the economy has become a battleground. He ordered the government to urgently halt the decline, unload warehouses, and secure new contracts. Every vital enterprise must be under strict, hands-on control.

Every presidential meeting is a moment for deep reflection. Lukashenko demands concrete plans from the government and specialists: how will results be achieved, and what steps are to be taken if progress stalls? Do not assume that only the Vitebsk region bears the blame for accumulated problems; these issues are nationwide, requiring urgent intervention in certain sectors.

"The event is not meant to be ceremonial. I want it to be a working session," the President emphasized immediately upon arrival. "We are in a very difficult situation. Both east and west are exerting immense pressure. I speak of the economy. We are economically squeezed between two powerful blocs. On one side, the European Union; on the other, China and Russia. Our main ally and partner is in a very tough position — we feel it, because it is our primary market."

"That’s why we are called the elite — the most prepared and informed people. I urge you to speak frankly. No need for embellishments. Carefully, subtly, but honestly — even when it comes to our armed forces, we openly acknowledge shortcomings, which is unheard of in most states," Lukashenko stated.

He glanced at Kubrakov (Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov) and praised him: "Well done! What happened, happened. But within minutes, law enforcement was on the scene before the ambulance arrived. The minister was there, inspecting who was to blame. That’s how it should be if we want to consider ourselves a people's state."

The government’s report was titled "The Government’s 2025 Report." Yet, judging by the tone — sharp and uncompromising — Lukashenko was criticizing those who made promises and failed to deliver, or approached issues with disdain. The President flatly rejects excuses about external circumstances.

"Our critics accuse us of multi-vector policies. But our multi-vector approach is not about grabbing whatever is at hand and rushing off in any direction — away from Russia or China, or vice versa. Multi-vector policy must be dictated by internal conditions and the economy. Our multi-vector strategy stems from our economic realities," he underscored.

He noted that Belarus faces severe sanctions. "They have practically cut off one wing of our economy — the Western one. We had interests there, we worked there. That vector was vital for us. But the most crucial vector has always been — and will remain — our own sovereignty," Lukashenko affirmed. "No one after us, after me, will give away our markets. Each nation fights for its own survival. Everywhere there’s struggle. Even if someone promises something, within a month, we have to fight again to access markets."

He pointed out that African countries are seeking new partners, and Belarus must actively engage there. "This is our place. We are a high-tech country, capable of doing much. I’ve said before — a country isn’t measured by size or population, but by its capabilities. We come with good intentions, teaching people our technologies."

"We have pursued and will continue to pursue a multi-vector policy. The main question is, one vector remains (you know it), the second is shifting south — towards Africa, Asia, and those countries that are waiting for us," the President said. "But we must not forget Europe. We are a part of Europe. Yes, relations with the European Union are difficult today."

In his remarks, based on data from oversight bodies, Lukashenko paints a stark and sometimes unflattering picture. There is no intention to hide or mask realities with neutral words. To those worried that opponents might twist this information, he plainly said: "I don’t care! We work in the interests of our people. They must know the real picture."

Lukashenko: Economic indicators in January are a failure

"It’s not going to get easier — January showed that clearly, as you completely failed. That’s why I postponed the government report until now — so we could have accurate results from last year and see the trend from the first month," he pointed out.

"I often say: you forgot about 2020. And if you think that 2020 was just external enemies... No. If our internal situation had not been so dire, enemies wouldn't have infiltrated. And if they did, we would have stopped them early. But our complacency... I see this everywhere now," he emphasized.

Lukashenko cited specific examples of complacency. "The first thing I notice is the media. You know my attitude towards the press. There’s a war on in the media field. I watch new channels — BT1, 2, 3, and others… Listen, a new news channel: a story that was a week old — for example, this morning, Trump still hadn’t decided what to do with Iran. Well, he said that a week ago. Is that the main news?" he asked.

"Everywhere it’s the same. This rigidity, irresponsibility of people," he added.

He even pointed out the lack of visible information about the Year of the Belarusian Woman on city streets, needing a reminder from the President.

"Are you going to keep living like this? Seeing something, the President kicks — if not, it’s okay," he challenged.

Another example — the condition of country roads where snow has been cleared but remains piled on the shoulders. "I’m driving — it’s a mess. Snow was cleared, pushed to the sides. Then, rain, and a barrier of concrete. When the thaw begins, water will flood the roads. We’ll ruin them," Lukashenko warned. "Couldn’t the snow have been pushed into the ditch, so water could drain in spring? Don’t our road workers know this? Or do we lack a deputy prime minister responsible for it?"

He also recalled savings on street lighting, which he previously instructed to reduce. "Ten minutes here, ten minutes there — that’s savings, half of the pension increase. It’s money, everywhere money. We don’t count it. Why bother? It’s the budget… If someone wants to light up, let them turn on the lights at home and pay for it."

He stressed that where the budget and state funds are involved, results are lacking. "Let’s agree — we are the owners of this land. I will judge your work as a manager."

Economy — the main focus

External problems are plenty, so we shouldn’t create more ourselves. The economy is the foundation of societal stability — the very sense of stability that the country is known for. Other nations, currently suffering without electricity, heating, water, or fuel, only dream of such control.

"Times are almost wartime. Why? Because the economy has become a real battleground. Economic tools are used to achieve the aims of classic war — seize resources, provoke social protests, enforce living by other rules," Lukashenko explained. "I want you to see how the world is developing. God saved us from this terrible, incomprehensible market economy. Remember, we were told constantly: the market will fix everything. We didn’t abandon anything, endured — and now we understand: no market can regulate everything. I glanced north — Greenland is rich, bring it here. Even Canada, one of the largest countries, should be the 51st state. Venezuela — they’ve captured the president. What cartel, what drugs? Oil!"

"And I thank the U.S. President for openly doing this. Now we understand where we were being led. Through liberal principles, we were convinced we had to act a certain way. We endured, understood what to do, and where to go. Only rely on ourselves. Don’t count on anyone else. The best friends are our competitors," he emphasized.

Lukashenko always demanded work as if there were no sanctions or restrictions. In 2025, the economy showed modest growth. GDP reached 101.3%, against a target of 104%.

"The majority of our priorities are in the red zone — GDP, exports, inflation, stocks, expenses," he stated.

He criticized the government for not sufficiently engaging with sectoral issues or the situation at key enterprises. "Are you content to be in macroeconomic euphoria with the National Bank?" he asked.

"But people live on the micro level," he added.

The President analyzed the main economic issues based on last year’s data. The primary problem remains industry: half of manufacturing enterprises are in trouble, production is falling, warehouses are full, and overdue receivables pile up.

"On the key Russian market, only the Ministry of Industry missed out on 1 billion dollars last year. Worse — (as I warned the Prime Minister) — goods were imported there and left unpaid. We're repeating old mistakes. That’s a crime. We see a decline in key goods output. Inventory buildup is impressive — 2.5 billion rubles last year. Products worth roughly 4 billion dollars (12 billion rubles) are frozen in warehouses. In January alone, another 800 million rubles were added. That’s our work," Lukashenko pointed out.

Additionally, nearly 500 million dollars in export revenue remains unreturned from abroad (overdue receivables).

Agricultural sector

A separate topic — agriculture. Among recent achievements: a record harvest in 2025. But overall, the sector leaves much to be desired.

Lukashenko noted that for several decades, the goal has been to make agriculture financially stable and profitable. "Yes, we’re earning well, but state support for covering losses amounted to 2.1 billion rubles, not counting preferential loans and credits from the budget. Some say this is common practice worldwide. Maybe," he acknowledged. "But the reality is, half of domestic agricultural organizations still largely survive on debts and advances from processors, making losses without timely subsidies. People in the field have long accepted this as normal — especially in Vitebsk, Mogilev, Gomel regions, and others."