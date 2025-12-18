"Let's start building these planes now" - Lukashenko on prospects of aircraft manufacturing

President of Belarus and Chairman of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the prospects of aircraft manufacturing in Belarus at the second session of the 7th Belarusian People's Congress, BELTA reports.

"I insist that new production facilities are also necessary. If the nation wants to develop, we must not only expand production in areas where we have expertise, but also create new ones," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The president focused on aircraft manufacturing: "We know how to do some things because we have repaired aircraft – both civilian and military."

He noted that a decision had previously been made to relocate the civil aviation plant from Minsk to the site of Minsk National Airport. "They took out the aircraft repair facility. This is the first priority. Today, we are ready to expand it, and we have proven ourselves useful. When specialists from Russia, where aircraft manufacturing is at a high level, arrived, they were amazed. They looked at us and said, 'You (in Belarus – BELTA) have specialists, you have excellent production facilities – you don't need much to produce aircraft,'" the head of state added.

Alexander Lukashenko also drew attention to the aircraft repair plant in Baranovichi, where they repaired and manufactured "some parts" for military aircraft. "Let's take these two plants, I say, and build our own aircraft together with the Russians. No country – not even China, probably, or the United States – builds aircraft alone," the Belarusian leader remarked.