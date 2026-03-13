Alexander Lukashenko shared his perspective on some of the most pressing topics on the international agenda during a recent interaction with journalists. How is the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict affecting the global economy? Who stands to benefit from rising energy prices? What was his response to those who consider “Oreshnik” a legitimate target for NATO? And what topics are on the agenda for discussions with the Americans? Special envoy of former U.S. President Trump, Cool, is once again heading to Minsk.

Restoring Relations: Belarus and the U.S. Move Toward Normalization

Lukashenko confirmed that Belarus and the United States are returning to a course of diplomatic normalization. Several rounds of negotiations took place at the Palace of Independence last year, and now another visit is announced in the media. The President stated: “In the near future, Minsk will host another round of Belarusian-American talks.”

What Will Be on the Negotiation Agenda?

The President emphasized: “We are conducting negotiations with dignity. Setting aside Russia and China (relations with these countries — ed.). That’s not up for discussion.”

He elaborated on the topics: “We’re discussing our bilateral relations — from restoring normal embassy operations to the release of so-called political prisoners. Although, we don’t have any of those articles. I told them: ‘If anyone tries to repeat 2020, we’ve all experienced that — and the response will be harsh.’ I mean it — without regard for laws. I will respond firmly.”

Lukashenko underscored that actions must be driven by necessity, especially for future generations. “That’s all. A human approach, based on the experience you’ve taught me,” he said.

On the Negotiation Discussions with the U.S.: Prisoners and Political Tensions

The issue of prisoner release is a significant part of the talks. “Yes, they want to free some individuals,” Lukashenko said. “I joked with them: ‘I understand — you want to free those you once hired to overthrow us.’”

He added: “Are we going to live like this, constantly opposing each other? Times are changing. We need to live. And it’s not just about me — it’s about the country.”

He noted that the number of political prisoners cited by the U.S. continues to grow, with figures reaching into the hundreds or even thousands. “They constantly inflate those numbers,” he remarked.

Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus does not expel such individuals but insists they must obey the law. “If they violate the law, they will be treated equally — just like everyone else. Yesterday, or the day before, a minister was detained, and we will treat everyone equally,” he stressed. “If they want to stay, they are welcome — but within the legal framework.”

Assessment of the Recent Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Drills

During the conversation, Lukashenko also evaluated the recent unscheduled drills of Belarusian Air Forces and air defenses. “I must ensure the safety of my people and my country. That’s why we conduct these inspections. Wolfovich reported late last night — we tested the Air Force and air defense units. Not bad,” he said.

He added that the next step involves testing countermeasures against drones, including electronic warfare systems. “We are improving our military capabilities. After spring, we will draw conclusions,” he concluded.

On the NATO “Oreshnik” Missile System and Threat Perceptions

Lukashenko responded to Ukrainian claims that the NATO “Oreshnik” missile complex positioned in Belarus should be considered a legitimate target. “That’s not even a news item — just utter foolishness,” he said. “I’m not saying we’ll attack Vilnius, Warsaw, or Kyiv tomorrow. God forbid. That’s not our goal. We need to defend our country. And if ‘Oreshnik’ is a threat, don’t come to us. Don’t interfere from Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, or Latvia. Let’s resolve issues humanely.”

He warned: “They can consider it a legitimate target — fine. But I tell them: if they regard objects on Belarusian territory as legitimate targets, I won’t be sleeping. We can reach 70 or even 200 kilometers. We have the means. So, I advise them to stop talking and threatening. If they see ‘Oreshnik’ as a target — go ahead.”

Lukashenko also highlighted that “Oreshnik” is a mobile weapon system. “It can be disguised among decoys — ten trucks on the road, but only one missile launcher. We always have countermeasures,” he said. “Thank you to Putin — he helped personally. I asked, and he delivered. We paid for it. Thanks! But we bought this weapon for defense, not offense. We don’t consider Ukrainian batteries near Kyiv or even Polish or German systems as legitimate targets, even if they aim at us.”

He recounted an incident where a drone recently fell, injuring a Belarusian woman. “We investigated — it was Ukrainian. Did I yell or scream? No, I have the right. It’s not the first time,” he said. “The electronic warfare system worked — it jammed the drone, it flew off course, lost power, and fell uncontrolled. War is happening nearby. That’s how it happened. We can shout, but it won’t change anything.”

Despite regional tensions, Belarus’s “Oreshnik” missile complex remains a defensive measure, not an escalation tool. Its presence is a response to regional escalation, but Belarus does not threaten anyone. “Oreshnik” is a preventative measure to protect, not provoke. Yet, Kyiv continues to escalate tensions.

Economic Impact of the Middle Eastern Conflict

The raging conflict in the Middle East is costing lives daily and causing significant economic losses. The war has triggered a sharp rise in oil prices, posing a new threat to the global economy. European markets saw oil prices rebound to January 2023 levels, with rates approaching $120 per barrel at times — comparable to mid-2022.

The primary loser in this scenario is the European Union. However, Lukashenko appears to believe there are no true winners in this crisis.

Belarusian Leader: Rising Energy Prices Will Not Benefit Anyone

“Rising energy prices won’t do any good. No one will benefit,” Lukashenko said. He explained that, initially, Russia might see some financial gains, but globally, higher energy costs will inflate the prices of goods, including those imported in large volumes by Russia itself.

Regarding the Iran conflict, the President noted a lull in hostilities: “What’s the next step? Trump says, ‘We’ve already bombed, there’s nothing left to do.’ That’s an attempt to step back from the situation.”

He also urged the U.S. to release detained Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro: “Let him go or find a diplomatic solution. If needed, we’re ready to help — they dragged us into this.”

“Even Donald Trump is right,” Lukashenko said. “It’s the best option — to declare that they’ve already bombed everything. But to step back from the war. Because things will only get worse otherwise.”