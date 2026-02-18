Lukashenko Affirms Goal of Reaching $100 Million in Trade with Zimbabwe in Couple of Years

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba95acab-a1a7-456c-83f7-0727da5b935b/conversions/7cc2f4c3-ed22-4418-a6dc-46ac798b6c3c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba95acab-a1a7-456c-83f7-0727da5b935b/conversions/7cc2f4c3-ed22-4418-a6dc-46ac798b6c3c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba95acab-a1a7-456c-83f7-0727da5b935b/conversions/7cc2f4c3-ed22-4418-a6dc-46ac798b6c3c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba95acab-a1a7-456c-83f7-0727da5b935b/conversions/7cc2f4c3-ed22-4418-a6dc-46ac798b6c3c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed the goal of reaching $100 million in trade with Zimbabwe within the next few years. He made this statement at a meeting with President of the Senate of Zimbabwe, Hon. Mabel Memory Chinomona, BelTA reports.

"Regarding Belarus' relations with Zimbabwe, there are virtually no problems. We simply need to follow our roadmap and implement the steps outlined there. We will do everything we have promised in this regard. It is crucial for our cooperation that parliamentarians and senators oversee the fulfilment of the agreements reached. This applies to both - us and Zimbabwe. So, we have a great deal of work to do to reach a trade turnover of over $100 million in a couple of years, as we agreed," the President said.

The head of state emphasized the importance of incorporating parliamentary cooperation into Belarus-Zimbabwe relations.

Hon. Mabel Memory Chinomona, in turn, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the Belarusian head of state and discuss various areas of bilateral cooperation.

"You are our friends. How could you not come to me?" Alexander Lukashenko remarked. "You've done so much for us in Africa. And your President is the best promoter and agitator in Africa for our cooperation and our expertise. This has led to many African countries asking us for cooperation and proposing the path we took with Zimbabwe. We are ready to work with you in this regard, but we really need your advice."