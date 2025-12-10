On December 11, the President of Belarus held a meeting with the head of the Russian Investigative Committee. As Alexander Lukashenko emphasized, their countries remain steadfastly aligned in their principles and positions.

Belarus and Moscow share a clear understanding of the factors underpinning their existence.

"Your visit to Belarus is always regarded as highly significant. Both your visit and our meeting are not merely diplomatic courtesies, as diplomats often say. Although, of course, there is some of that. There are matters to discuss, questions to consider. We are with you on the same page, holding the same stance. Never have we had disagreements in assessing the internal or external factors affecting Russia and Belarus. That is why it is very important to me that you take a few minutes to visit, so we can synchronize our perspectives. I cannot overstate how vital this is for me. You are not only a true friend but also a friend of our Belarusian people," the head of state said.

During the meeting, Lukashenko and Bastrikin discussed the outcomes of the investigative agencies’ work. Alexander Lukashenko noted that he closely monitors, as much as possible, Alexander Bastrikin’s activities. "I am very glad that, even in challenging times, you manage to maintain your system and structure, working not only for the benefit of Russia but also for our Union, which we are striving to build," he stated.

In turn, Alexander Bastrikin expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet. "I would like to inform you that I have just attended a significant international conference dedicated to the genocide of the Soviet people, where I delivered a speech," he remarked.

Following the meeting, the President has scheduled a working session between Bastrikin and colleagues from Belarus’s Investigative Committee. "We will summarize the joint work of 2025 and outline prospects for 2026 to achieve results in our strategic cooperation," said the head of the Russian Investigative Committee.

It is noteworthy that Belarusian and Russian investigative agencies maintain a broad spectrum of joint programs and projects. They regularly provide mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, hold joint collegial meetings, and exchange information. After the meeting, Bastrikin shared with journalists details about his work on investigating the genocide during the Great Patriotic War.