Lukashenko and Khurelsukh Open Talks with Informal Meeting in Minsk

The Presidents of Belarus and Mongolia, Alexander Lukashenko and Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, have begun bilateral negotiations with a meeting in an informal setting, BelTA writes.

As reported, the President of Mongolia is visiting Belarus on an official visit on 24–26 October. The main negotiation program at the level of heads of state is scheduled for Monday, 26 October. At the talks in Minsk the presidents will assess the progress in implementing agreements reached during Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to Mongolia in 2024 and outline key directions for the further development of Belarusian-Mongolian relations. It is expected that the emphasis will be placed on the implementation of mutually beneficial trade and economic projects and the deepening of interaction in industry and the agro-industrial complex. A cooperation roadmap for 2027–2029 has been prepared for signing.

Alexander Lukashenko and Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will also discuss interaction between the two countries in the political sphere, joint work on the platforms of international associations, and exchange views on the most pressing issues of the international agenda.