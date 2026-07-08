Lukashenko and Mirziyoyev holding a meeting

The Presidents of Belarus and Uzbekistan, Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, are holding a meeting, BELTA reports.

The Uzbek leader is paying an official visit to Belarus on July 8-9.

"I think we will have a good meeting and will discuss all behind-the-scenes issues, both open and closed. We always exchange all information in a friendly manner," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The official part—talks between the heads of state and their delegations—will take place on the second day of the visit, but the joint work program began the day before with a one-on-one meeting. The Belarusian President invited his counterpart to visit.

Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also plan to have an informal dinner.