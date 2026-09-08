Lukashenko and Potanin Map New Mining Fleet, Joint R&D and Education Ties

A new line of mining equipment and deeper cooperation with one of Russia’s largest companies were on the agenda on 8 September, when President Alexander Lukashenko received businessman Vladimir Potanin at the Palace of Independence. The groups linked to Potanin — Interros and Norilsk Nickel — want closer work with Belarusian manufacturers, above all on quarry machinery.

The president said he had not expected Interros’s interest in BELAZ dump trucks, Belshina tires, joint servicing and the development of new equipment in Krasnoyarsk Territory.

“We can do certain things in Belarus. You know perfectly well what we can do, so we are open to cooperation and would like your successful company, even in these difficult times, to work with Belarus,” Lukashenko said.

“I am very glad that on this trip we can turn general plans into concrete projects. Yesterday we signed an agreement with BELAZ. That lets us not only equip our operations with mining machinery but, through joint work, create a new product line that, by our calculations, will compete with the best on the market — because we are adding unmanned systems and new types of engines that are more economical and safer. We are trying to combine our cooperation in traditional mining equipment and other fields with work on artificial intelligence and big data,” Potanin said.

A growth track for BELAZ

Nornickel and BELAZ already have four years of joint work behind them. The aim is serial production of mining equipment. Six test underground dump trucks and the first load-haul-dump machine are already on trial in Norilsk. Feedback from the sites is going back to Belarusian engineers, and the machines are being refined not merely to international standards but to a new level.

Both sides expect the new designs to produce shared intellectual property; a long horizon, they say, will give more flexibility on investment.

Speaking to reporters, Potanin stressed the value of working with Belarus. Long-built technology and logistics chains have broken, he said — a negative trend sharpened by sanctions and by a geopolitical reordering of the world.

“Such periods happen, they pass, and cooperation is restored. The question is what positions we will hold when a new system of relations has to be built. If we arrive empty-handed, our positions will be weak. I discuss this with business colleagues, and of course we discussed it today with Alexander Grigoryevich: we should pool efforts where we have competence and competitive advantages and keep them. We should try, together, to hold markets from which people are trying to push Russia and Belarus out, enter new markets and, in sporting terms, stay in good shape so that when the whistle blows and a new round is announced, we can compete with dignity,” he said.

Potanin also pointed to a careful, long-term approach. Interests overlap in several fields, he said, including education: both countries have strong schools in engineering, technical disciplines and IT.

He added that he intends to make “a contribution within our means” to the new Academy of Intelligent Technologies being established in Belarus.