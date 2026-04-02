Lukashenko and Putin Exchange Congratulations on Day of Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4eaec798-7247-47d8-9282-84c72a739b3e/conversions/7eed6995-e6de-4bcd-92a9-f1d35b146066-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4eaec798-7247-47d8-9282-84c72a739b3e/conversions/7eed6995-e6de-4bcd-92a9-f1d35b146066-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4eaec798-7247-47d8-9282-84c72a739b3e/conversions/7eed6995-e6de-4bcd-92a9-f1d35b146066-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4eaec798-7247-47d8-9282-84c72a739b3e/conversions/7eed6995-e6de-4bcd-92a9-f1d35b146066-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The presidents of Belarus and Russia have exchanged congratulations on the Day of Unity of the Peoples of the two countries, BelTA reports.

In his congratulatory message, Alexander Lukashenko, Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Union State and President of Belarus, noted that in 30 years since the signing of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Community of Belarus and Russia, this integration project has proven its viability, sustainability, and efficiency.

The Belarusian head of state noted that the potential of the two fraternal countries and the accumulated expertise in implementing joint landmark initiatives enable to address challenges in all significant areas: trade and economic, scientific and technical, historical and cultural, military and political, and many others.

"I am convinced that the pace of strategic partnership between Belarus and Russia set at the beginning of 2026 by the Supreme State Council of the Union State fully meets the requirement of our peoples to improve prosperity and quality of life, and to preserve guarantees of peace and stability," the President of Belarus emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Vladimir Putin good health, happiness, harmony, and the achievement of his goals.

In turn, Vladimir Putin, in his congratulatory message, noted that in the three decades since the formation of the Union State, the two countries have accomplished much to develop mutually beneficial integration ties and fruitful cooperation.

"Our citizens enjoy equal rights and opportunities throughout the Union State. Moscow and Minsk agree on key parameters of macroeconomic, monetary, and social policies, and coordinate efforts in international affairs, defense, and security," the Russian leader's message stated.

The Russian President recalled that during the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in February of this year, a set of measures was outlined to further advance integration processes in various areas. "I am confident that its consistent implementation fully meets the interests of Russians and Belarusians," he emphasized. "I sincerely wish you good health and success, and well-being and prosperity to the fraternal people of Belarus."