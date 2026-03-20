Lukashenko and Putin hold phone conversation

A telephone conversation between the presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, took place on the evening of March 21, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

During the conversation, the heads of state focused on cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres, as well as the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects. Particular emphasis was placed on the need for the speedy practical implementation of the agreements reached in February at the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.