Lukashenko and Sultan of Oman Discuss Implementation of Key Bilateral Cooperation Projects

On December 1, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, in Muscat. The meeting was closed to the media, with the exception of brief photo and video sessions, as per the host country's regulations. However, some details of the talks were released later, BelTA informs.

The Belarusian president's press service reported that the two leaders discussed the progress of key bilateral cooperation projects and exchanged their assessments of the situation in the region and internationally.

They emphasized the high level of mutual understanding in Belarusian-Omani relations, as well as the significant progress achieved through a series of mutual visits at the highest and most senior levels.

The talks, in particular, discussed the implementation of the cooperation roadmap signed in Minsk in October 2025, with an emphasis on projects in food security and industry. The two leaders specifically focused on developing cooperation in agriculture.

Opportunities for joint efforts to develop mutually beneficial exports, including to markets in Asia and Africa, were also discussed.

Particular attention was paid to another significant, major joint investment project—the construction of a pulp and paper mill in Belarus—following the memorandum signed in Minsk this October during the visit of the Sultan of Oman.

The Belarusian side put forward a number of other proposals for joint projects, including in agriculture and food security. Specifically, the parties discussed supply of Belarusian food products and the establishment of joint ventures in Belarus.

Developing cooperation in tourism, which is of mutual interest, was also on the agenda.