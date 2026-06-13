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Lukashenko Announces Upcoming Meeting with Putin to Discuss Problematic Issues
Text by:Editorial office news.by
During a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, BelTA reports.
"We talk almost daily. We have agreed to meet soon and discuss any issues that may concern us. We have one understanding: if the governments don't resolve something, it remains under the attention of the two presidents. We are following this path," the Belarusian leader stated.