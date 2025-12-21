Lukashenko Answers How Many Oreshnik Missile Systems Belarus Received

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0433db68-a9f9-44e1-ba54-4ea607ac7ff7/conversions/51c372cb-9e7e-42ec-b163-70fb2ca5755f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0433db68-a9f9-44e1-ba54-4ea607ac7ff7/conversions/51c372cb-9e7e-42ec-b163-70fb2ca5755f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0433db68-a9f9-44e1-ba54-4ea607ac7ff7/conversions/51c372cb-9e7e-42ec-b163-70fb2ca5755f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0433db68-a9f9-44e1-ba54-4ea607ac7ff7/conversions/51c372cb-9e7e-42ec-b163-70fb2ca5755f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Following an informal meeting of CIS heads of state, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko answered a question about how many Oreshnik missile systems Belarus had received, BelTA reports.

"Did they give you ten (Oreshnik systems – BelTA), as you requested from the President (of Russia – BelTA's note)?" the journalist asked.

"Ten – that would be the maximum," Alexander Lukashenko replied, with a smile.

A journalist's question about a dozen Oreshnik missile systems was a reference to a previous statement by the Belarusian President a year ago. Then, when asked how many of these missile systems were planned for Belarus, the head of state said, "I think ten for now, and then we'll see. If the Russians want to deploy more, we'll deploy more."

As he was speaking with journalists, Russian President Vladimir Putin was passing by and overheard his Belarusian counterpart's words. "No, well, ten is..." the Russian leader remarked, raising both hands.